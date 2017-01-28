4:43 am, January 28, 2017
UN says migrant resettlement programs benefit US

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:48 am 01/28/2017 03:48am
BERLIN (AP) — Two United Nations agencies say long-standing U.S. support for resettlement programs has offered a double benefit, “first by rescuing some of the most vulnerable people in the world and second by enabling them to enrich their new societies.”

The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a cautiously worded statement Saturday that they hope the United States “will continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution.”

The statement came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order making major changes to America’s policies on refugees and immigration, placing particular restrictions on migrants from Muslim-majority countries.

The agencies say it’s important to treat refugees equally, regardless of their religion, nationality or race.

