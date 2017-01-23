4:53 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN, Nordic groups meet…

UN, Nordic groups meet at Finland humanitarian aid to Syria

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 1:32 pm 01/23/2017 01:32pm
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — As talks between the Syrian government and rebel factions continue in Kazakhstan, Nordic and United Nations aid groups are meeting in Finland to discuss the plight of civilians in the war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s population.

The meetings aim to provide more aid to people in the region, focusing on women, girls and other vulnerable groups such as the disabled.

Finnish Foreign Trade and Development Minister Kai Mykkanen said Monday that people tend to link the word “refugee” to men although 70 percent are women and children, and most of them live in countries neighboring Syria, not in Europe.

The two-day Helsinki conference convenes Tuesday with UN representatives to present humanitarian priorities for Syria in 2017 and launch a regional refugee plan.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN, Nordic groups meet…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News