6:20 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK's May to visit…

UK’s May to visit Trump in weeks following inauguration

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:02 am 01/06/2017 06:02am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says the British leader will meet Donald Trump in Washington in the weeks following his Jan. 20 inauguration as U.S. president.

May’s top staffers met Trump aides last month to finalize the spring visit. No dates for the trip were announced Friday.

May’s predecessor, David Cameron, met President Barack Obama in March 2012 following his second inauguration that January.

British officials hope to bolster economic ties with the U.S. as the U.K. leaves the European Union.

But May’s efforts to strike up a working relationship with Trump are complicated by the tycoon-turned-politician’s bond with former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

A key player in Britain’s vote to leave the bloc, Farage sees Trump as an anti-establishment ally and was the first U.K. politician to meet him after the Nov. 8 election.

Farage says he plans to attend Trump’s inauguration.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Inauguration Day 2017 Latest News White House
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK's May to visit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News