UK workplace study finds women forced to wear heels

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:06 am 01/25/2017 04:06am
LONDON (AP) — A British parliamentary study into workplace dress codes has found that women have been told to wear high heels, dye their hair or wear revealing outfits at the office.

The inquiry followed the case of a London receptionist who was asked to go home after protesting that she was forced to wear 2-inch to-4 inch (5-centimeter to 10-centimeter) heels to the office while her male colleagues weren’t.

The Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee said Wednesday that it became clear during the course of the inquiry that this wasn’t an isolated incident.

The committee says that it heard from hundreds of women “who told us about the pain and long-term damage caused by wearing high heels for long periods.” The committee noted that discriminatory dress codes remain widespread.

