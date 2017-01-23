UK to actively help industry as country leaves EU

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s leader is pledging to help U.K. industry grow and compete as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to unveil her “modern industrial strategy” on Monday, saying the government must provide an environment that will create well-paying jobs throughout Britain if the country is to thrive after Brexit.

She says the strategy will be “underpinned by a new approach,” with government taking an active role in supporting business. The government is prepared to change regulations to remove barriers to innovation and use trade and investment deals to increase exports.

May says this approach “will back Britain for the long term: creating the conditions where successful businesses can emerge and grow, and backing them to invest in the long-term future of our country.”

