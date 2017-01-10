UK Labour leader suggests national maximum wage

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition leader, seeking to start the year with renewed political momentum, has suggested imposing a national maximum wage.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the BBC that “I would like to see some kind of high-earnings cap” to reduce inequality. He said that it should kick in at a level “somewhat higher” than his own 138,000 pound ($167,000) annual salary.

Labour trails the governing Conservatives in opinion polls, and veteran socialist Corbyn faces restive Labour lawmakers who think he has failed to provide strong leadership as the U.K. faces leaving the European Union and renegotiating its ties with the bloc.

In interviews and speeches Tuesday, he’s outlining Labour’s approach to Brexit. Corbyn plans to say later that it’s essential Britain retain “full access” to the EU’s single market.

