UK disabled bus passenger wins partial court victory

LONDON (AP) — A disabled bus passenger has won a partial victory in a British court after a dispute with a woman who refused to move her baby stroller from a space used to accommodate wheelchairs.

Doug Paulley, of West Yorkshire in northern England, sued after the driver of a FirstGroup left him at a bus stop rather than require a woman with a sleeping baby in a stroller to vacate a designated area.

Britain’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that FirstGroup’s policy of “requesting but not requiring” non-disabled passengers to vacate the space was discriminatory, but only to a limited extent.

But the court says the bus company was unjustified in simply asking, rather than pressuring, the woman to vacate the space.

No damages were awarded.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments