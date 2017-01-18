6:42 am, January 18, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK disabled bus passenger…

UK disabled bus passenger wins partial court victory

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 6:13 am 01/18/2017 06:13am
Share

LONDON (AP) — A disabled bus passenger has won a partial victory in a British court after a dispute with a woman who refused to move her baby stroller from a space used to accommodate wheelchairs.

Doug Paulley, of West Yorkshire in northern England, sued after the driver of a FirstGroup left him at a bus stop rather than require a woman with a sleeping baby in a stroller to vacate a designated area.

Britain’s Supreme Court said Wednesday that FirstGroup’s policy of “requesting but not requiring” non-disabled passengers to vacate the space was discriminatory, but only to a limited extent.

But the court says the bus company was unjustified in simply asking, rather than pressuring, the woman to vacate the space.

No damages were awarded.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK disabled bus passenger…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News