Europe News

Turkish servicemen in Greece seek release from custody

January 30, 2017
Two of eight Turkish military officers, center, come out of a police van after their arrival at an Administrative Court in Athens, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. The Turkish servicemen appeared at the court to express their objection about the decision of the Greek state to remain in custody for three more months following the rejection of the extradition request by the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A group of Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece have appeared before an Athens court to contest their continued detention despite the rejection of Turkey’s request for their extradition.

The pilots and flight engineers fled to Greece in a military helicopter a day after the failed July 15 military coup in Turkey.

Greece’s Supreme Court ruled last week that the eight men wouldn’t get a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives might be in danger there. The decision prompted anger from Turkey.

The Supreme Court ordered their release from police custody, but police later extended their detention order on national security grounds for three months, pending examination of their asylum bids.

The men appealed that decision in an administrative court Monday. A ruling is expected within days.

Latest

Europe News