Turkish parliament resumes voting on Erdogan’s powers

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 4:38 am 01/18/2017 04:38am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament is scheduled to embark on a second round of voting on a contentious package of constitutional amendments that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office executive powers.

Legislators on Wednesday resume their deliberations on the proposed amendments which last week resulted in brawls between ruling and opposition party lawmakers.

The ruling party argues a strong presidency is needed to strengthen Turkey as it confronts multiple terrorism threats. Critics say the changes will concentrate too many powers in the hands of Erdogan, who is accused of authoritarian tendencies.

A final vote on the proposals is expected before the end of the week. If the reform bill secures at least 330 votes in the 550-seat assembly, it would then be put to a national referendum.

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
