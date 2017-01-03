3:14 am, January 3, 2017
Turkish media run ‘selfie’ video of alleged nightclub gunman

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 2:40 am 01/03/2017 02:40am
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media have run a “selfie video” of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year’s massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn’t been identified.

Several media reports said the man was believed to be from a Central Asian nation. Haber Turk newspaper said the man is thought to be a member of China’s Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.

