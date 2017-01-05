3:16 am, January 5, 2017
Turkish anti-terror police conduct more raids in club probe

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 2:30 am 01/05/2017 02:30am
Turkish special security force members patrol near the scene of the Reina night club following the New Year's day attack, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre, the foreign minister said Wednesday as the president vowed that the country won't surrender to terrorists or become divided. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have conducted more raids in their hunt for the gunman that killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday that anti-terrorism teams, acting on tips, conducted raids in Istanbul’s outskirts, detaining a number of people from China’s Muslim Uighur community. The report didn’t provide any numbers, but said they were suspected of “aiding and abetting” the gunman.

At least 39 other people are already in custody over suspected links to the attack on Istanbul’s upscale Reina nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre, saying it was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

The government says the gunman, who reportedly escaped in a taxi, has been identified.

