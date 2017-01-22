5:21 am, January 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Europe News » Turkey's president eager to…

Turkey’s president eager to hear Trump’s policies on Mideast

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 3:56 am 01/22/2017 03:56am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says he is interested in hearing U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on the Middle East.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters before departing on an African tour on Sunday that Turkey wants a Mideast where countries’ territorial integrity is upheld and the region is not “shattered.”

Turkey is especially concerned about the possible disintegration of war-torn neighbors Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan says efforts are underway to set a date for a possible meeting between him and Trump. He says he would bring up the situation in the Middle East during their first meeting.

Erdogan says that as the “most powerful” country in the region as well as an “arbiter,” Turkey is most concerned with how the new president will affect U.S. Middle East policy.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Europe News Government News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Europe News » Turkey's president eager to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News