6:26 am, January 31, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Trump state visit plans…

Trump state visit plans put queen in ‘difficult position’

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:14 am 01/31/2017 06:14am
Share
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against U.S President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on refugees and people from seven mainly-Muslim countries, in London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. On Friday President Trump signed an executive order halting the US refugee programme for 120 days, indefinitely banning all Syrian refugees and suspended issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 90 days. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The British government is holding fast to plans to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.

Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a “very difficult position” because of the furor surrounding Trump’s travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.

He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was “ill-judged” and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities Monday calling for the trip to be cancelled.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Trump state visit plans…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News