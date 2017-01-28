6:15 am, January 28, 2017
Top Russian official says Putin-Trump call will be positive

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:38 am 01/28/2017 05:38am
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file-pool photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia. A day ahead of President Donald Trump's weekend call with Putin, the fight within the Republican Party over the direction of U.S. policy toward Moscow intensified. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Influential Russian security chief Nikolai Patrushev says Moscow has high hopes for a scheduled telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

“Everything will be positive,” Patrushev said Saturday, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. He is the secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

The telephone call between Putin and Trump expected to take place later Saturday will be the first official contact between the two leaders since Trump was sworn in as president. The Kremlin has welcomed Trump’s promises to mend ties with Moscow, which have been badly strained by the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

Putin held a meeting of the Security Council on Friday to discuss U.S.-Russian relations.

Europe News Government News Latest News World News
