BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Europe News

Tiger escapes from circus,…

Tiger escapes from circus, takes to the road in Sicily

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:39 am 01/28/2017 10:39am
ROME (AP) — A tiger escaped from a circus in Sicily, running along the road in a town near Palermo before being recaptured.

Monreale Mayor Piero Capizzi said at first he thought someone was joking when he was told a tiger was on the loose Saturday.

But local traffic police indeed found the tiger on the run. The animal was re-captured after being coaxed to go inside a series of increasingly smaller cages. It was taken back to the circus.

The mayor says it is not known how the tiger escaped from the circus, which is currently performing in the Monreale area.

