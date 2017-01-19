5:15 am, January 19, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Theresa May seeks to…

Theresa May seeks to convince business UK won’t close doors

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 4:57 am 01/19/2017 04:57am
Share
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks on the third day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to convince business leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum that the country remains committed to free trade and globalization.

May said Thursday that the country’s decision last year to leave the European Union was not a rejection of “our friends in Europe,” or an attempt to cease cooperation.

She said it was a vote to “take control and take decisions for ourselves” and to become “even more global and internationalist in action and spirit as well.”

Britain, she added, is looking to strike trade deals with “old friends” and “new allies.”

She also said governments have to take account of those left behind by globalization and urged businesses to play by the same rules as everyone else, especially on paying taxes.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Theresa May seeks to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News