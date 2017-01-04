3:15 am, January 4, 2017
The Latest: India receives bodies of 2 Istanbul club victims

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 2:40 am 01/04/2017 02:40am
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the Istanbul nightclub attack (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

A Turkish Airlines jet carrying the bodies of two Indian citizens killed in shooting at an Istanbul nightclub last week has landed in Mumbai.

The bodies have been received by a governing party lawmaker, and the victims’ relatives and friends.

Bollywood film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi’s body was taken to his home in suburban Bandra for burial later Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Rizvi wrote, produced and directed a Bollywood movie “Roar: The Tigers of Sunderbans,” in 2014 aimed at spreading awareness about tigers.

The other Indian victim of the Istanbul attack was Khushi Shah, a 39-year-old fashion designer from Vadodara, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Shah’s body was flown to her hometown for cremation later Wednesday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

___

9:35 a.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained five suspected Islamic State group militants believed to be linked to the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says the operation was launched in the Aegean port city of Izmir on Wednesday. It says the operation in continuing.

The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year’s celebrations, hasn’t been publicly named and is still at large.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which also wounded nearly 70 people.

