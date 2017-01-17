5:12 am, January 17, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The Latest: In Davos,…

The Latest: In Davos, Trump adviser rebuts isolationism talk

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 5:03 am 01/17/2017 05:03am
Share
From left, Senior Vice-President of Alphabet Ruth Porat, CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam, CEO of WPP Plc Sir Marin Sorrell, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company Andrew N. Liveris attend a panel 'Size matters: The Future of Big Business' at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Business and world leaders are gathering for the annual meeting 'World Economic Forum ' in Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

An adviser to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he received no prior “talking points” to bring up at the World Economic Forum, rebutting concerns in some areas about possible U.S. isolationism ahead.

Anthony Scaramucci, a financier and veteran of the well-heeled annual gathering in Davos, said Trump had told him: “‘Go and do a good job,’ That’s what he always says, actually, ‘go do a good job.'”

Speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press on a golf-cart shuttle ride through snowy Alpine town, Scaramucci insisted that Trump will be engaged in foreign trade, but “free, fair trade … he’s not talking about isolationism.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to later deliver the opening speech at Davos.

Asked whether he planned any meeting with the Chinese delegation, Scaramucci said: “We’ll see.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » The Latest: In Davos,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News