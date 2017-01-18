The Latest: Johnson compares Hollande to prison camp guard

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union (all times local):

2 p.m.

As Theresa May extols Britain’s close friendship with its European neighbors, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is being criticized for comparing French President Francois Hollande to a World War II prison-camp guard.

Johnson was asked about a reported comment from one of Hollande’s aides, saying Britain should not expect a better trading relationship with Europe once it is outside the EU.

Johnson said on a trip to India that “if M. Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War II movie, then I don’t think that that is the way forward and I don’t think it’s in the interests of our friends and partners.”

British Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron called the remark “crass and clueless.”

May’s spokeswoman, Helen Bower, defended Johnson, saying “he was making a point. He was in no way suggesting that anyone was a Nazi.”

___

1:15 p.m.

The European Union will hold a special summit of 27 nations to set up a mandate for its negotiating team that will have to find a deal with Britain on the terms of its departure.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of Malta, which holds the EU presidency, said the EU leaders would have to meet about a month after British Prime Minister Theresa May triggers the negotiations, which is expected around the end of March.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that he was “not in a hostile mood” because of the impending departure but stressed it will be tough to negotiate with a longtime member which “will be seen as a third country.”

___

1:10 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pledging to ensure that the Brexit process doesn’t divide Europe, and she says she’s confident that it won’t drive a wedge between governments and business.

Merkel said after meeting her Italian counterpart Wednesday that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech setting out plans for a clean break from the European Union has offered “a clearer impression” of what London wants. But she stressed that negotiations will begin only when Britain formally triggers exit talks.

Merkel added: “The be-all and end-all is that Europe does not let itself be divided, and we will ensure that with very intensive contacts.” She said that governments will consult with their business sectors, and she’s “not worried that we will not stick together.”

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said that “there will be solidarity among ourselves; there will of course also be friendship toward the United Kingdom.”

___

10:50 a.m.

The head of the European Union presidency warns of an “arduous task” ahead in the EU’s talks with Britain over its decision to leave the bloc and said Prime Minister Theresa May would find a united group across the negotiating table.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of Malta, which holds the EU rotating presidency, told the EU legislature that May’s desire for a far-reaching free trade deal and other relations with the bloc once it had departed had to be “necessarily inferior to membership.”

Muscat said that even during transitional periods as Britain detaches itself, “European rules and institutions cannot be compromised” and said it “will be an arduous task.”

___

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s promise of a clean but friendly exit from the European Union drew strikingly different responses Wednesday: optimism in Britain, skepticism on the other side of the English Channel.

Buoyant British officials hailed May’s aim of “a bold and ambitious free trade agreement with the EU” alongside new trade deals between the U.K. and other nations.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says countries were “already queuing up” to make deals.

But European officials poured cold water on U.K. optimism about a smooth, mutually beneficial Brexit. European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said the “days of U.K. cherry-picking and Europe a la carte are over.”

