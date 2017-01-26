12:05 pm, January 27, 2017
Teenage extremist convicted of stabbing German officer

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:12 am 01/26/2017 06:12am
BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old girl has been convicted in Germany of stabbing and wounding a police officer at the behest of the Islamic State group.

The Celle state court said the girl, identified only as Safia S. under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.

The German-Moroccan dual citizen traveled to Istanbul a year ago hoping to reach Syria but was brought back by her mother — but not before prosecutors say IS members tasked her with conducting an “act of martyrdom” in Germany.

She stabbed the police officer with a kitchen knife in Hannover’s main train station last February.

S., 15 at the time, was arrested at the scene of the crime.

