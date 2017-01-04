6:16 am, January 4, 2017
Syrian on trial in Germany for fighting with IS group

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:00 am 01/04/2017 06:00am
BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man has gone on trial in Germany accused of fighting for the Islamic State group in his homeland, recruiting at least one new member and offering himself as a contact for extremists planning attacks in Germany.

The young man went on trial Wednesday at the Berlin district court, charged with membership in a foreign terrorist organization and violating weapons laws.

Prosecutors say that he joined IS in Syria in 2013 and underwent military training. He then allegedly served as a Kalashnikov-armed guard during the siege of the eastern Syrian city of Deir el-Zour and its airport in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors allege that he remained in the service of IS after leaving for Germany in the summer of 2015.

