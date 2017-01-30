4:54 am, January 30, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Strong 2016 growth brings…

Strong 2016 growth brings Spain close to pre-crisis economy

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:04 am 01/30/2017 04:04am
Share

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish economy grew 3.2 percent in 2016 according to preliminary figures released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Monday, consolidating three consecutive years of strong growth and in line with the government’s expectations. Final figures are expected to be published in early March.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has put economic growth and boosting jobs at the center of its policies. It has pledged to recover the losses of the brutal financial meltdown and return this year to pre-crisis gross domestic product levels.

The INE said that GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the period from July to September, but slightly down from the first half of the year, when the economy grew 0.8 percent each quarter.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Strong 2016 growth brings…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News