5:17 am, January 20, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain: 2,000 trapped overnight…

Spain: 2,000 trapped overnight as snow cuts off highways

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 4:29 am 01/20/2017 04:29am
Share
A statue of a bull is covered by snow at the entrance of the bullring in Ronda, southern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Officials have placed more than half of Spain's 50 provinces under alert for heavy snow and sleet storms, with southern tourist towns reporting their first snowfalls in decades. Classes were suspended in the mountainous southwestern tourist town of Ronda as up to 40 centimeters (15 inches) of snow cut off two access roads. (AP Photo/Javier Gonzalez)

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say some 2,000 people were trapped overnight in vehicles as heavy snowfall cut off several roads in eastern Spain.

The army’s emergency unit said Friday it was distributing blankets and hot drinks to hundreds of people trapped on the A3 highway linking Madrid to the coastal city of Valencia and on other roads in the region.

Soldiers and firefighters used snowplows to try to clear the snow, managing to open A3 traffic toward Valencia although it remained blocked toward Madrid.

Some train services in the region were also interrupted.

Heavy snowfall and rainstorms have hit many parts of Spain this week with some eastern coastal tourist towns reporting their first snow in decades.

The AEMET weather agency said that more snow and freezing temperatures were expected Friday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain: 2,000 trapped overnight…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News