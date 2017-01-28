7:45 am, January 28, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Southern EU leaders make…

Southern EU leaders make show of unity at Lisbon meeting

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:58 am 01/28/2017 06:58am
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Seven southern European leaders are holding a summit to emphasize their commitment to the European Union, in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the bloc.

The informal half-day meeting in Lisbon on Saturday includes the leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, as well as host Portugal.

Portuguese officials say the seven leaders will commit their countries to closer cooperation on border security and efforts to fight terrorism.

They will also consider ways of spurring economic growth and coordinating their economies, which all use the euro currency. EU growth is on the whole sluggish.

The countries have already signaled they are prepared to surrender more national sovereignty to EU institutions.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Southern EU leaders make…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News