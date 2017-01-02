4:41 am, January 2, 2017
Son of Equatorial Guinea’s president facing trial in France

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 4:09 am 01/02/2017 04:09am
PARIS (AP) — The son of Equatorial Guinea’s president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is also Equatorial Guinea’s second vice president, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of acquiring real estate, luxury cars and other goods in France with public funds from his country.

Obiang’s lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, said he will ask for a delay in proceedings when the hearing starts Monday, arguing that his client — who is not expected to attend the trial — did not get enough time to prepare his defense.

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest court, refused to order France to halt the prosecution last month after Equatorial Guinea argued that Obiang had immunity.

