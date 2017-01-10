6:28 am, January 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Some schools are closed or delayed. See the full list.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Schools closed, free buses…

Schools closed, free buses in southern Poland amid smog

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:19 am 01/10/2017 06:19am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Alarming smog levels in southern Poland have led authorities to close schools in one city and offer free transport in some places to protect children and try to improve the quality of air.

The government will debate how to fight the smog, after air pollution exceeded warning levels this week in Warsaw and in southern industrial areas experiencing a cold spell.

Children will stay home Tuesday and Wednesday in the low-lying southern city of Rybnik, where drivers were encouraged to use free city transport in an effort to cut down on fumes.

Air monitoring expert Barbara Toczko said Tuesday that the smog chiefly comes from substandard fuels being burned in poor quality heaters in private homes. With snow or precipitation, the pollution hangs over the area where it originated from.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Schools closed, free buses…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News