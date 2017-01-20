3:47 am, January 20, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russian political elites revel…

Russian political elites revel in Trump’s inauguration

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 2:49 am 01/20/2017 02:49am
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials and lawmakers are lauding Donald Trump’s inauguration as a start of what they hope will be a period of better ties with the United States.

Trump’s promises to fix the ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia’s political elite amid spiraling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and other issues.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that while it’s not clear what course Trump will take after Friday’s inauguration, “we are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship.”

Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012 when Vladimir Putin had to shift into the premier’s seat due to term limits, sharply criticized Barack Obama’s administration for relying on “brute force and sheer pressure” in its dealings with Russia.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Russian political elites revel…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News