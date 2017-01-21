6:48 am, January 21, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Europe News » Russian police kills 2…

Russian police kills 2 suspected militants in North Caucasus

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 6:36 am 01/21/2017 06:36am
Share

MAKHACHKALA, Russia (AP) — Security forces in a volatile province in Russia’s North Caucasus have tracked down and killed two suspected militants.

Fatina Ubaidatova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry branch in the province of Dagestan, said that its forces surrounded a house in the village of Vperyod in the Kizlyar region where the suspects were hiding. She said they refused to surrender and were killed in combat Saturday.

Dagestan, located between Chechnya and the Caspian Sea, has become the main breeding ground for Islamist militants, who regularly attack police and officials. Russia fought two separatist wars in Chechnya.

Some militants in Dagestan and other parts of the North Caucasus have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, and many residents of the region have joined the IS in Syria and Iraq.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Europe News Government News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Europe News » Russian police kills 2…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News