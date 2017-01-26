12:07 pm, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Europe News

Royal Bank of Scotland sets aside $3.8 billion for fines

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:58 am 01/26/2017 02:58am
LONDON (AP) — Taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland says it has set aside an additional $3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its sale of bonds backed by U.S. subprime mortgages before the global financial crisis.

The decision pushes provisions for the sale of such securities to $8.3 billion. RBS says it remains in talks with the U.S. Justice Department regarding its investigation into residential mortgage-backed securities and “substantial” additional provisions are possible.

CEO Ross McEwan says “putting our legacy litigation issues behind us” is a key priority.

RBS announced the decision before markets opened Thursday in London.

Europe News