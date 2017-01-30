7:54 am, January 30, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romanian leader slams government…

Romanian leader slams government plan to pardon prisoners

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:31 am 01/30/2017 07:31am
Share
Protesters shout slogans outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Some 10,000 people marched through Romania's capital and other cities on Sunday to protest a government proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners, a move critics said would set back anti-corruption efforts. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has urged the government to scrap a proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners, a move which has led to massive anti-government protests.

President Klaus Iohannis spoke after tens of thousands of people marched through Romania’s capital and other cities on Sunday to protest the initiative, which critics say could reverse anti-corruption efforts.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu has requested an emergency ordinance allowing the government to pardon prisoners to ease prison overcrowding.

Iohannis posted a message on Facebook Monday, urging the government to drop the initiative, saying “the voice of the people can no longer be ignored.”

Critics say the proposal could benefit party allies convicted of corruption. Romania’s top prosecutor has criticized the plan.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romanian leader slams government…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News