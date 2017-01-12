11:05 am, January 12, 2017
Romania: Tigers, dogs and cats die in circus shelter blaze

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:52 am 01/12/2017 10:52am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian officials say two tigers were among a number of animals that died when a fire broke out at an animal shelter which houses animals retired from the circus.

The Emergency Situations Inspectorate said firefighters managed to save seven tigers, six camels, ponies, goats, a kangaroo and greyhounds in the Thursday morning blaze.

Officials said four cats, Vietnamese pigs, three dogs and the tigers were killed in the fire that started in the shelter’s wood roof and ceiling.

Globus Circus manager Victor Coman tells national news agency Agerpres the shelter had a fire extinguisher, but not a hydrant with a big hose.

Coman says the surviving tigers would be rehoused at the Bucharest zoo.

