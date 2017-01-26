11:56 am, January 26, 2017
Romania: Ex-chief prosecutor gets prison in bribery case

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:21 am 01/26/2017 11:21am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court has sentenced an ex-prosecutor and a former senior tax official to prison for allegedly accepting bribes from a businessman who wanted a court case resolved in his favor.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Thursday gave Alina Bica, the former chief prosecutor for the agency that investigates organized crime and terrorism, a 3 ½-year sentence for aiding a wrongdoer.

The former head of the tax authority, Serban Pop, received five years for influence trafficking.

Businessman Horia Simu received a 4-year term for buying influence.

Prosecutors say Pop, acting on Simu’s behalf, gave Bica a bribe in November 2014.

In return, Bica replaced a prosecutor who was investigating Simu in a property restitution case and put pressure on another to drop the case.

