Report: RPG fired near Istanbul’s main police headquarters

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish media report says a rocket-propelled grenade was fired near Istanbul’s main police headquarters.

The Dogan news agency says the RPG was fired near the Vatan police station on Friday but that it missed the building.

Private NTV television said no one was hurt in the attack.

There was no further information on the incident, which comes at a time when Turkey has suffered a series of deadly attacks carried out either by the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants.

