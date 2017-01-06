7:48 am, January 6, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Report: 15 hurt in…

Report: 15 hurt in bus collision at Frankfurt airport

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:28 am 01/06/2017 07:28am
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A passenger bus has hit another vehicle inside Frankfurt’s international airport, injuring 15 people.

The dpa news agency, citing police, reported that 75 passengers from a Lufthansa flight from Barcelona were on the bus Friday. Three of the injured — the two drivers and one passenger — were seriously hurt.

Frankfurt police did not say what the other vehicle was or what might have caused the collision. The incident occurred near Gate A20 at about 8:50 a.m. (0750 GMT).

Uninjured passengers were taken in other buses to the airport building.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Report: 15 hurt in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News