Putin, king of Jordan hail Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 3:41 pm 01/25/2017 03:41pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah II during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. In the back is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the king of Jordan have hailed the results of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan.

At the start of his meeting with Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, King Abdullah II praised the Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, which wrapped up a day earlier and thanked Russia for co-sponsoring them.

The talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, brought the armed rebel factions face-to-face with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s representatives for the first time in the nearly six-year conflict.

The king noted that Russia can play a key role in resolving the war in Syria.

Putin said those at the Astana talks agreed the conflict can’t be solved by military means. He said the meeting provides a “good basis” for talks in Geneva.

Europe News