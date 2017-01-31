9:45 am, February 1, 2017
Protesting Greek farmers briefly block crossing to Bulgaria

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:49 am 01/31/2017 11:49am
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek farmers angry at income cuts demanded by the country’s bailout creditors have briefly blocked a border crossing to Bulgaria, and are keeping a key crossing into Macedonia shut for a second day.

About 200 farmers closed off the Promahonas crossing for nearly an hour, before freeing the road to traffic from both sides of the border Tuesday.

At Evzoni — the busiest of the three border crossings to Macedonia — dozens of trucks were lined up on both sides of the border as farmers kept up a blockade started Monday.

Farmers also intermittently blocked roads in other parts of Greece by parking tractors on the tarmac.

Many farmers have been hit in recent weeks with higher taxes on their income, land and fuel. The protests started last week.

