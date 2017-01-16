5:11 am, January 16, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pound sags amid 'hard…

Pound sags amid ‘hard Brexit’ signals ahead of May speech

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 4:44 am 01/16/2017 04:44am
Share
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks out of 10 Downing Street as she wait for the arrival the Prime Minister of New Zealand Bill English at 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — The British pound fell to a three-month low amid reports Prime Minister Theresa May will signal her willingness to make a clean break with the European Union.

The currency fell below $1.20 before recovering slightly Monday. It has lost about a fifth of its value since Britain voted in June to leave the EU.

May is due to disclose details of Britain’s plan for leaving the EU in a speech on Tuesday. Her office says she will call for a “global Britain” open to the world.

British media say she’ll signal a willingness to take the U.K. out of the EU’s single market in goods and services in order to gain control over immigration.

That prospect alarms many in Britain’s huge financial services sector, which relies on EU access.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pound sags amid 'hard…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News