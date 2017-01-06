4:48 am, January 6, 2017
Poll: Most Germans feel safe despite Berlin attack

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 4:30 am 01/06/2017 04:30am
BERLIN (AP) — Most Germans believe the country is a safe place despite the recent truck attack in Berlin that claimed 12 lives shortly before Christmas.

A poll published late Thursday by public broadcaster ARD found that 73 percent of respondents said they felt secure in Germany, compared with 26 percent who didn’t and one percent who declined to state an opinion.

The sentiment was true for supporters of all political parties except those backing the nationalist Alternative for Germany, where 66 percent said they feared for their safety.

AfD is expected to receive over 10 percent of the vote in this fall’s general election.

Pollsters questioned 1,005 people by phone on Jan. 2-3, giving a margin of error of up to 3.1 percent.

