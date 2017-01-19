6:44 am, January 19, 2017
Polish police release protesters’ photos, seeking identities

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:41 am 01/19/2017 06:41am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s interior minister says the publication of photos of some participants in an anti-government protest last month shows that there is “zero tolerance for breaches of the law.”

Mariusz Blaszczak was referring Thursday to the controversial posting by Warsaw police of images of 21 people who took part in a huge Dec. 16 protest outside the parliament, in a bid to identify them.

Police removed some of the protesters, who were blocking the passage of the prime minister’s car, but made no arrests at the time.

Blaszczak said the blockade amounted to a breach of law and the suspects should be “brought to account.”

Opposition lawmakers said the true goal was to intimidate government critics and discourage them from attending protests.

