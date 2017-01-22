5:20 pm, January 22, 2017
Police officer shot in the arm in Belfast in drive-by attack

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:46 pm 01/22/2017 04:46pm
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland officials say that a police officer has been shot in the arm in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said Sunday night that the officer’s injuries aren’t life-threatening and he is being treated in a hospital. His condition is stable.

The officer was shot in a drive-by attack at a gas station. Dissident Irish republicans have at times attacked security forces in the last decade, but there has been no claim of responsibility.

The officer hasn’t been identified and police didn’t report any arrests.

Police Federation for Northern Ireland chairman Mark Lindsay said the shooting is “a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers.”

Tensions have been rising in Northern Ireland in advance of new elections.

Topics:
Breaking News Europe News Government News World News
