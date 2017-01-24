Poland’s FM blasted for publishing internal document

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister is under fire for publishing a March 2008 internal document that outlined the previous government’s thinking about Russia and Ukraine.

Witold Waszczykowski said Tuesday the document exposed the liberal government of the time as departing from Poland’s traditionally pro-Ukraine policy and embarking on a pro-Russian course.

Posted on the ministry website, the document played down potential threats from Russia. It was drawn up before Moscow’s armed conflict with Georgia and its involvement in Ukraine.

The foreign minister of the time, Radek Sikorski, tweeted to say the publication of the once-restricted document was a political attack on him and the Civic Platform party that ruled then. He denied any change of course, stressing that during his term Poland persuaded the European Union to offer Ukraine a partnership, which was a major challenge to Russia.

Opposition lawmakers said the publication was harmful to Poland’s interests and said Waszczykowski should be dismissed.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said her government had the “right and the duty” to publish the document, which is not classified.

The ruling conservative Law and Justice party is seeking to discredit the previous team.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments