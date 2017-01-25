2:41 pm, January 25, 2017
Poland’s defense minister uninjured in 8-car collision

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:22 pm 01/25/2017 02:22pm
In this photo taken Nov. 6, 2016, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz watches military training in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland. Macierewicz was involved in a multi-car accident on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 but was not hurt. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman says that Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz has escaped uninjured from an eight-car collision in central Poland.

The minister was returning to Warsaw from a conference in Torun, in the north, when a ministry vehicle in which he was traveling was involved in a collision in difficult winter conditions.

Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said in a text message to The Associated Press that the “minister is safe and sound and taking part in ceremonies in Warsaw.”

Spokesman for local firefighters Capr. Arkadiusz Pietak said that three other people were hurt in the collision. He did not say whether anyone had to be hospitalized.

