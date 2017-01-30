7:55 am, January 30, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland puts detailed list…

Poland puts detailed list of Auschwitz SS guards online

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 7:13 am 01/30/2017 07:13am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s historians have put online what they say is the most complete list of Nazi SS commanders and guards at the former German death camp of Auschwitz.

The Institute of National Remembrance said Monday that the SS KL Auschwitz Garrison list is based on data from archives in Poland, Germany, Austria, the United States and elsewhere.

The work of historian Aleksander Lasik, the institute and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, it has more than 8,500 entries. Most of them include the date and place of birth, nationality, military service and party affiliation. Some have a photo attached.

The dates of service at Auschwitz are being verified pending publication.

Some 1.1 million people, mostly Europe’s Jews, were killed at Auschwitz, which the Nazi Germans operated in occupied Poland.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Poland puts detailed list…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News