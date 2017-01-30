4:54 am, January 30, 2017
Plan for Trump state visit sparks increased opposition

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:48 am 01/30/2017 04:48am
LONDON (AP) — British plans to honor President Donald Trump with a state visit later this year are sparking increasing opposition following his order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

A state visit involves lavish pomp and ceremony, often with a stay at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The three major opposition parties have all called for the state visit to be canceled and an online petition opposing the trip was nearing the 1 million signatures mark on Monday.

That means the matter will have to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Last year Parliament debated whether to ban Trump, then a candidate, from visiting the United Kingdom after a similar online petition was filed.

