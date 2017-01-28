9:15 am, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Europe News

Photographer behind photos of fetus developing in womb dies

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 8:22 am 01/28/2017 08:22am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish photographer Lennart Nilsson, whose pictures of fetuses developing in the womb illustrated a 1965 book that was translated into several languages, has died. He was 94.

Nilsson died Saturday, his stepdaughter told Sweden’s TT news agency. No cause of death was given.

Nilsson’s photos of the developing fetal stages first appeared in Life magazine and eventually in the book “Ett barn blir till,” or “A Child is Born.”

He started as a freelance photographer in the 1940s but later experimented with photographic techniques to take extreme close-ups. By combining that with very thin endoscopes that became available in the mid-1960s, he was able to take the photos that made him famous.

