New Bulgaria president pledges post to continuity, democracy

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 5:42 am 01/22/2017 05:42am
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Rumen Radev has assumed office as Bulgaria’s new president after an inauguration ceremony in front of the landmark Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia.

In his first speech as president, Radev underscored the idea of continuity and pledged to work for a “united society in the name of democracy.”

Radev said he would be a president for all Bulgarians regardless of party affiliations, ethnicity or religion.

He also said he will work with Bulgaria’s partners to hasten the country’s integration with Europe, but also vowed to “stand up for the rights and dignity of his people.”

Radev is Bulgaria’s fifth democratically elected president. He replaced Rosen Plevneliev in the largely ceremonial post.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Breaking News Europe News Government News White House World News
