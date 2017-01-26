12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:53 am 01/26/2017 09:53am
FILE - In this March 16, 2016 file photo Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leads the rally in Erfurt, central Germany. Hoecke plans to attend a memorial ceremony in the Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp on Holocaust Rememberance Day on Jan. 27, 2017 despite being to welcomed there. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A Nazi concentration camp memorial has rescinded its invitation to a prominent member of a German nationalist party to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day services.

The Buchenwald Memorial’s move came after Bjoern Hoecke, Alternative for Germany’s leader in the state of Thuringia, made comments suggesting ending the country’s tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Rikola-Gunnar Luettgenau, deputy director of the Buchenwald Memorial, told the dpa news agency Thursday that it would be “not acceptable” for Hoecke to participate in Friday’s ceremony with other Thuringia lawmakers.

Last week, Hoecke called Berlin’s Holocaust memorial a “monument of shame” and said Germany should take a “positive” attitude toward its history.

MDR news reports Hoecke still plans to attend the ceremony, telling the memorial “it is not up to you to decide.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
