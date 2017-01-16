3:41 am, January 16, 2017
Muted reaction in Russia to Trump’s talk of nuclear arms cut

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:11 am 01/16/2017 03:11am
MOSCOW (AP) — Suggestions by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a nuclear arms cut have attracted a frosty reception in Moscow.

Konstantin Kosachev, Kremlin-connected chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of parliament, said on Monday that Russia is not so anxious to get the sanctions lifted that it is prepared to “sacrifice something, especially in what concerns security.”

The United States along with the European Union imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Kosachev told the RIA Novosti news agency on Monday that Trump’s comments in an interview with The Times of London should be treated with caution because it was not an official statement, since Trump has not assumed office yet.

