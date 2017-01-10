Monument to WWII massacre of Poles ransacked in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Police says vandals have destroyed a monument to the victims of a World War II massacre in a western Ukrainian village.

National Police in the Lviv region said in a statement on Tuesday that vandals destroyed a stone cross in Huta Penyatska commemorating Polish villagers who were massacred in 1944 by a Nazi unit mostly composed of Ukrainian volunteers.

Up to 1,200 people are believed to have been killed there, according to the Polish Institute of National Remembrance.

Footage on Ukrainian media showed the ransacked memorial and two stone slabs bearing the names of the victims painted over with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and the colors of Ukrainian nationals.

Lviv police are investigating.

This story has been corrected from an earlier version to show the monument was destroyed, though not necessarily blown up.

