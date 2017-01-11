6:32 am, January 11, 2017
Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over failed coup

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 6:29 am 01/11/2017 06:29am
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has urged Serbia to arrest and extradite two Serbs for their alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the small Balkan country’s government.

Montenegrin Justice Minister Zoran Pazin told the Dnevne Novine newspaper Wednesday that Serbia has an obligation to “arrest persons sought by Interpol without setting any conditions.”

Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for two Serbs and two Russians for alleged “terrorist” activities that included plans to kill the country’s prime minister and take over Parliament on election day in October.

The Kremlin has denied involvement, but has actively supported local groups that oppose having Montenegro, a traditional Slavic ally, become the 29th member of NATO.

One of those sought by Montenegro is Nemanja Ristic who appeared in a group photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Belgrade last month.

“Considering the fact that Montenegro has evidence in the Ristic case and that a part of evidence against him was provided by the investigative bodies in Serbia, it is expected that the (Serbian) court brings the decision on his extradition,” Pazin said.

Some 20 people are in custody in Montenegro over the alleged coup scheme.

